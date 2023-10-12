Soundarya Sharma shares screen space with superstar trio Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Ajay Devgn

Soundarya Sharma is currently setting the internet on fire for all the right reasons. This diva is known for her dimpled beauty and talent but now With every passing day, she's setting a new milestone. Soundarya Sharma is officially the first actress to share the screen with the superstar trio of Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn together at the same time in the ad shoot of Vimal Elaichi. This is a classic case of talent meeting the right opportunity and all the fans of Soundarya Sharma are super proud of her for this unique achievement.





Being the only girl chosen to star alongside three superstars of B town is no easy task and no wonder, Soundarya must have had a really difficult time to bag this one.Soundarya is going viral as expected.





Be it social media fan pages or cute and adorable meme pages, Soundarya is literally every. where and we feel it is well deserved.



Kudos to Soundarya for being the only actress ever to star alongside these three superstars in one frame it- self. May the good work keep happening. Stay tuned for more updates.