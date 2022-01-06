South actor Arun Vijay test positive for Covid-19, currently in home quarantine

South actor Arun Vijay tested positive for covid -19 on Wednesday, he shared this news on his Twitter and also urged his fans to be safe, the actress took his Twitter and wrote "Hi everyone!! This is to inform you'll that I have been tested positive for COVID-19. I am currently under home quarantine and following all the safety protocols as per my doctor's advice. Thanks for all the love.. Stay safe & take care, everyone."

Currently, the actor is in-home quarantine, Arun is the third south celebrity who has tested positive for covid-19 before him, comedian Vadivelu and actor Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan were also tested positive for covid-19 and had also been admitted to the hospital now both are in stable condition. As soon as the news of Arun's news went viral his millions of fans have wished him a speedy recovery.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arun has several lineups of films this year and will be soon seen in Borrder, Oh My Dog, and Agni Siragugal.



