South Superstar Prabhas to Rule Box Office with These 4 Big Budget Films, Details Inside

After Bahubali actor Prabhas experienced the series of flop movies 'Saho', 'Radheshyam', and 'Adipurush'. However, the recent release, 'Saalar', helped revive Prabhas' declining career. A massive bet of 1300 crores have been placed on this highly acclaimed actor with a pan-India appeal. Prabhas is lined up to appear in four upcoming films, with a total budget of 1300 crores. Let's have a look at the list.

The highly anticipated film "Kalki 2898 AD," director Nag Ashwin embarks on his dream project, exploring the enigmatic life of Kalki, the tenth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, within a science fiction narrative. Originally announced as Project K in 2020, the film faced delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Featuring a stellar cast including Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, and Kamal Haasan, alongside Rajendra Prasad, Pasupathi, Saswata Chatterjee, and Anna Ben in supporting roles, the production budget has soared to 600 crores. Nag Ashwin both pens and directs the film, produced by Ashwini Dutt with Santosh Narayan composing the soundtrack. Initially slated for release on May 9, the film's premiere has been postponed due to ongoing elections.

Prabhas also headlines the forthcoming romantic horror thriller "The Raja Saab," directed by Maruti and co-starring Nidhi Aggarwal, Malvika Mohanan, and Yogi Babu. With a budget of 100 crores, the film is set to hit screens in December 2024.

Meanwhile, Prabhas is set to collaborate with "Animal" director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for his 25th film, titled "Spirit." Anticipated by fans of both Vanga and Prabhas, the movie promises action and violence with a budget of 300 crores. Production is expected to commence in December.

Additionally, Prabhas is gearing up for "Salaar 2," the sequel to "Salaar" directed by Prashant Neel, co-starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Plans are underway to commence shooting soon, aiming for a release next year.