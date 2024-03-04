South Superstar Rajinikanth Arrived at Jamnagar To Attended Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Prewedding Functions (Watch)

The Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding in Jamnagar has become a major attraction, grabbing everyone's attention. Every moment from the wedding is making waves on social media. A particular highlight was a dance performance by the three Khans – Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan – who grooved to the hit song "Natu Natu" from the movie RRR. The video of their dance went viral, adding to the buzz.

Notably, even global figures like Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg were seen enjoying their first Indian wedding ritual at this grand celebration. To add more star power, South superstar Rajinikanth made a stylish entrance in a vibrant blue T-shirt, as captured in a video shared by PTI.

VIDEO | Actor Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) arrives in Jamnagar, Gujarat to attend pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. pic.twitter.com/EKFKhslS5z — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 3, 2024

The festivities in the preceding days were filled with joy, delicious meals, and memorable performances by well-known singers. The wedding has truly become a star-studded affair, bringing together luminaries from different fields to celebrate the union of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.