Spanish film 'Culpa Tuya' to release on this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 8 : The makers of 'Culpa Tuya' announced the release date of the Spanish Original film, which is a sequel to last year's 'Culpa Mia'.

The film will be released on December 27.

'Culpa mia' is a 2023 Spanish romantic drama film directed by Domingo Gonzalez, starring Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara. It is based on the first book of the Culpable book trilogy written by Mercedes Ron.

The sequel brings back 'Culpa Mia' stars Gabriel Guevara and Nicole Wallace as Nick and Noah, as well as writer-director Domingo Gonzalez.

The cast also includes Marta Hazas, Ivan Sanchez, Victor Varona and Eva Ruiz. It also stars Goya Toledo as Anabel, Gabriela Andrada as Sofia, Alex Bejar as Briar, Javier Morgade as Michael, and Felipe Londono as Luca.

"The love between Noah and Nick seems unbreakable, despite the manoeuvres of their parents to break them up. But his job and her entry into college open their lives to new relationships. The appearance of a revenge-seeking ex-girlfriend and Nick's mother with unclear intentions will shake the foundations not only of their relationship but of the Leister family itself. When so many people are out to destroy a love story, can it really end well?" said the logline of the sequel as per Prime Video.

