"Spent less than a day in jungle...": Alia Bhatt recalls shooting for 'Poacher' awareness video

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 12 : Actor Alia Bhatt, who is an executive producer on 'Poacher', recalled working on an awareness video for the crime drama.

Taking to Instagram, Alia dropped a video in which she was seen inside a jungle. . Alia had a bag in her hand and was wearing casual attire as she also talked about murders in the jungle. The discovery of a loaded rifle, spent bullet casings, and the haunting outline of a lifeless body shocked Alia.

Documenting her experience while shooting for the awareness video, Alia Bhatt wrote, "I spent less than a day in the jungle to shoot this awareness video, but it still gave me chills. Murder is Murder...and I can't wait for you to see the full story through the eyes of #RichieMehta and our stellar cast @nimisha_sajayan @roshan.matthew @dibyenduofficial."

'Poacher' is created by Richie Mehta, who is best known for making 'Delhi Crime' series.'Poacher' stars Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in lead roles.

It is an investigative crime series based on true events and it explores the issue of ivory poaching in India.'Poacher' is executive produced by QC Entertainment's Edward H. Hamm Jr., Raymond Mansfield and Sean McKittrick, in association with Suitable Pictures, Poor Man's Productions and Eternal Sunshine Productions.

The series will be out on Prime Video on February 23.

