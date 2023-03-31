Spider-Man stars Tom Holland and Zendaya arrive together in Mumbai

Spider-Man stars and Hollywood power couple Tom Holland and Zendaya were spotted at the Mumbai airport today. Several pictures of the duo emerged online soon after they exited the airport in the city.

As per latest reports, Zendaya and Tom Holland arrived in Mumbai together for the inauguration of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. Set to launch on March 31, the event will take place over the upcoming weekend in the city.

The two, who made their relationship public in 2021, opted for casual outfits for the travel. Zendaya wore glasses and also carried a bag. Tom Holland too had a backpack. Both of them got into the same car at the airport.