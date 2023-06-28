Spine-chilling trailer of Rasika Dugal, Ishwak Singh's horror series 'Adhura' unveiled

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28 : Makers of the horror series 'Adhura' starring Rasika Dugal and Ishwak Singh on Wednesday unveiled the spine-chilling trailer.

Taking to Instagram, Rasika treated fans with the trailer along with a caption, "Dive into darkness at a reunion, where nightmares come alive. Trailer out now! Watch #AdhuraOnPrime, July 7 only on @primevideoin."

Directed by Ananya Banerjee and Gauravv K. Chawla, and written by Banerjee, the series is produced by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani, of Emmay Entertainment, the series features Ishwak Singh, Poojan Chhabra, Rijul Ray, Zoa Morani, Sahil Salathia, and Aru Krishansh Verma as high school friends alongside Rasika Dugal, Shrenik Arora and Rahul Dev playing pivotal roles.

The trailer of Adhura take on a chilling journey revolving around a prestigious boarding school in Ooty, set in two timelines - 2022 and 2007. Secrets, disappearances, and eerie occurrences connect a guilt-ridden alumnus Adhiraj (Ishwak Singh)and a troubled student Vedant (Shrenik Arora), blurring the lines between the past and present. As the shocking truth threatens to unravel, the batch of 2007 is forced to confront their inner demons, as the school's core is threatened, forever changing the lives of those involved.

Sharing her experience Rasika Dugal said, "As an actor, I found it extremely interesting to explore the life of a person who is seemingly in complete control... only to realise, as the story unfolds, that no one is free from their inner demons. That's why I was thrilled that a character like Supriya came my way. As a student counsellor in a boarding school, Supriya has a complex and captivating journey in which she finds herself torn between her need to nurture and a terrifying past that she cannot seem to leave behind. Adhura explores the delicate balance between human compassion and the unknown forces that lurk within. I'm glad to be back on Prime Video with a new genre and I am hoping audiences will resonate with the humanness of this story while enjoying the spookiness if it all"

Ishwak Singh said in a statement shared by his team, "Stepping into the shoes of Adhiraj in Adhura has been intense. The series masterfully combines the elements of supernatural and disrubia and has a vivid tapestry of emotions that makes the storytelling very poignant" shared Ishwak Singh. "The audience will experience a horror story that's one of a kind in that it delves deep into the world of supernatural and also into the complexities of human mind. It is very direct at the same time symbolic, which is what makes it an immersive watch."

'Adhura' will stream on Prime video from July 7.

