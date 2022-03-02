Spooked Courteney Cox sold her house because it was haunted!

Los Angeles, March 2 Hollywood actress Courteney Cox sold her house because it was haunted and faced multiple complaints about spirits from guests and former owner Carole King.

While appearing on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' and being asked about her experiences with ghosts, the 57-year-old actress told the host: "I have had one. I didn't believe at first, but I lived in this house in Laurel Canyon, which is in LA, obviously. It was Gypsy Rose Lee's house and Carole King."

Courteney shared how the 'Tapestry' singer-songwriter came over and did a seance with her and though she was too starstruck to be fully immersed in the experience, she listened as she explained about the people who had left a supernatural mark on the home, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She continued: "So Carole King came over to my house and she said there had been a divorce that was really ugly, and there was a ghost in the house. And I was like, 'Yeah, whatever'. But other people who had stayed there with me, like friends of mine, said they felt an encounter with a woman who was sitting on the edge of the bed. And I was 'Yeah, whatever.'"

The 'Scream' star even did a seance with Carole but didn't pay attention to it because she was so "in awe" of the '70s music icon.

Cox said: "Carole King and I did a seance, but I was just so in awe of her that I didn't listen to a word."

However, the former 'Friends' star was convinced to finally move out when a deliveryman told her "there is someone standing behind" her.

Cox, who has a 17-year-old daughter Coco with her ex David Arquette and is in a relationship with Snow Patrol's Johnny McDaid, said: "But then I was at the house one day not being a believer. And the doorbell rang. It was a UPS guy or something. And I opened the door and he said, 'Do you know this house is haunted?'"

"And I go, 'Yeah, why? Why do you think that?'" And he goes, "'Because there is someone standing behind you.'" And I was like, "Let's sell."

Jimmy asked if this was really the reason she sold the house, she quipped: "Probably."

She added: "'You don't think of it the same way. You start seeing things."

