Squid Game 3: What Leonardo DiCaprio To Star in the Next Season? Netflix Clears Air

After a three-year wait, Netflix's hit K-drama Squid Game released its second season, which quickly became the most-watched series in 92 countries. The season ended on a pivotal note, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the announcement of the third installment. Reports suggest that the third season has already been filmed, though the release date has yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, rumors have circulated that Titanic star Leonardo DiCaprio will join the cast of Squid Game. However, the makers have issued a statement to clear the air: “The rumors are completely false. Reports of Leonardo DiCaprio’s involvement in Squid Game Season 3 are entirely unfounded.”

Fans were also in for a surprise when Netflix announced that Squid Game Season 3 will premiere in 2025. According to Soompi, the second season achieved 68 million views in its first week of release, making it the most-watched first week in Netflix history.

Attention, players. Squid Game Season 2 is the #1 show on Netflix in 92 countries.



⏺️ 68 million views

🔼 The most views ever for a show in its first week

⏹️ Already Netflix's seventh most popular non-English TV show



Squid Game Season 3? Coming 2025.

Alongside this announcement, Netflix unveiled a special teaser poster for Season 3. The poster features Young Hee, the unforgettable icon from the Red Light, Green Light game, as well as a new robot character, Cheol Su, who made a surprise appearance in the post-credits scene of Season 2's finale.