Squid Game Season 3 Release Date: Green Light, Red Light Doll Returns, But When; Here's What to Expect

South Korean thriller drama featuring Lee Jung-jae has captivated viewers with its intriguing plot and unexpected twists. The first season quickly became popular, but fans faced a nearly three-year wait for the second season. Season 2, which premiered on December 26th, concluded unexpectedly, leaving fans wanting answers. Now, Netflix Korea has revealed that the third season will be released soon and was filmed at the same time as season 2. Hwang Dong-hyuk, Wi Ha-joon, Lee Byung-hun, and Jung Jae-il will return for this next installment.

The creators have unveiled the poster for season 3, featuring the well-known Green Light, Red Light doll on the left side. Additionally, the poster includes a male doll, sparking curiosity among fans about what twists we might see in the series. As per the reports the season is set to release in between summer or fall of this year.

YOUNG-HEE & CHUL-SU



Squid Game Season 3. Coming 2025. pic.twitter.com/x5UfR1GxT8 — Netflix (@netflix) December 31, 2024

Everyone say hi to Chul-su 👋



Squid Game 3, coming 2025. pic.twitter.com/3BaNpwaF85 — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) December 31, 2024

About Squid Game and Theme

South Korean dystopian survival thriller series created by Hwang Dong-hyuk, which premiered on Netflix on September 17, 2021. The show quickly gained international acclaim, becoming the first Korean drama to achieve significant global success. It revolves around a deadly competition where 456 financially desperate contestants participate in children's games for a chance to win ₩45.6 billion (approximately $38 million) while facing lethal consequences for losing.

Also Read: Vikrant Massey’s 'The Sabarmati Report' Movie to Stream on ZEE5: Release Date Out

The series explores themes of economic disparity, capitalism, and human nature. Hwang conceived the idea during a period of personal financial struggle and was inspired by broader societal issues, including economic crises and the rise of technology giants that exacerbate wealth inequality. The narrative reflects the desperation of individuals trapped in debt, leading them to risk their lives for a chance at financial salvation