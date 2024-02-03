Squid Game Actor O Yeong-Su Likely To Face 1-Year Imprisonment in Sexual Harassment Case

South Korean hit drama Squid Game fame renowned veteran actor, O Yeong-Su accused of sexually assaulting a woman back in 2017. As per the reports On February 2, prosecutors urged a judge to impose a one-year prison sentence.

The accusations date back to 2017 when a 22-year-old actress accused him of inappropriate behavior during a regional performance tour. The actress claimed that O Yeong-Su touched her inappropriately, while the actor maintained that he only held her hand for guidance. Despite his denial, legal proceedings are underway at the Suwon District Court's Seongnam branch.

The prosecution not only seeks a one-year prison term but also advocates for the public release of O Yeong-Su's personal details. The alleged inappropriate physical contact is said to have occurred in 2017 during a drinking session with the accuser. O Yeong-Su, in an attempt to influence and avoid accountability, claimed to have sent apology texts at the victim's request, citing a familial connection and likening her to a daughter.

O Yeong-Su's legal representatives argue the lack of evidence beyond the victim's testimony. The Squid Game actor expressed the emotional toll of standing trial for such accusations at his age, stating, "I am in such pain and agony... I feel my whole life is falling apart."