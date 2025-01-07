Squid Game India: AI-Generated Video Featuring Rajinikanth, Allu Arjun, Prabhas and Other South Stars in Korean Drama Goes Viral, Fans React (Watch)

South Korean drama Squid Game has released its second season after nearly three years. The series follows players in debt who participate in dangerous games for a chance to win money. It is currently trending as the number one show on Netflix. Now imagine our Indian Celebs playing this game? okay don't image because AI has already done that for you.

AI generated video of Indian actors including, Rajinikanth, Vijay, Ram Charan, Hrithik Roashan wearing iconic green color tracksuit and being part of the show has gone viral on social media. After this video got released on social media fans have gone crazy.

Squid Game not only entertains but also provokes thought about societal issues such as economic disparity and human morality. Its unique blend of horror and social commentary has left a significant mark on global pop culture, making it one of Netflix's most talked-about series.