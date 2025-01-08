Squid Game Season 2: Fans Slam Korean News Channel for Blurring Thanos aka T.O.P.’s Face, Highlighting Double Standards in Media

Choi Seung-Hyun, who portrays Thanos in Squid Game season 2, has impressed audiences with his acting skills. While many praise the former Big Bang member, others are unhappy about his involvement in shows due to his legal past. Choi who is also known as TOP is banned from appearing on broadcasting channel because of his arrest in 2019 over consumption of drugs.

Recently MBC news channel in Korea blurred out Choi's face during telecast which brought significant backlash for firm. Social media came in support of Choi and started criticizing channel for blurring his image for matter as old as that. One user said, "Squid Games 2 is full of criminals with crazy criminal records but MBC and Korean draw the line on smoking weed ages ago. Talk about stupidity and ignorance. At this level they just hating top for the sake of hating, pity people."

Another user said that "Why didn't they blur Snoop Dogg when he recorded a song and music video with PSY? Why didn't they blur Wiz Khalifa at MAMA 2016? I swear, the Korean media wants to destroy TOP, and it's not even funny anymore. The guy is struggling with serious issues, and they still harass him."

Following the immense success of Squid Game, the creators released Season 2 nearly three years later. Fans are loving the character Thanos played by Choi and parsing his comeback even after so much of hurdle.