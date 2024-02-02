Squid Game Season 2 on Netflix, Makers Offers Glimpses of New Twists and Turns

The second season of one of the most popular lockdown dramas, "Squid Game," is back. After ending the story on a high note, Netflix is set to release the sequel in 2024. Netflix has released some behind-the-scenes footage of "Squid Game 2," creating excitement among fans.

Netflix unveiled the first look pictures of the sequel on February 1, 2024. The initial glimpses heightened fan anticipation, showing Lee Jung Jae's reaction in one image. In another picture, Lee Byung Hun reveals himself by removing his mask, capturing the moment when Gong Yoo and Lee Jung Jae cross paths, and Park Gyu Young discovers a mysterious note. Season 2 provides a sneak peek into thrilling interactions as Gong Yoo encounters Lee Jung Jae, and Lee Byung Hun reveals further revelations.

Introducing the very first look at Season 2 of SQUID GAME. Coming this year. pic.twitter.com/mT80pivKmo — Squid Game #오징어게임 (@squidgame) February 1, 2024

About Squid Game:

The Korean Netflix series revolves around an undisclosed competition where 456 participants engage in challenging children's games, all competing for a substantial monetary reward. The plot unfolds on an isolated island, with contestants confined until a victor emerges. Unbeknownst to them, each game carries a lethal twist, resulting in few survivors till the end. This groundbreaking series, depicting individuals navigating a survival challenge for a massive prize, achieved a historic milestone on Netflix. It garnered an unprecedented 1.65 billion hours of viewing within 28 days, establishing itself as the streaming platform's most-watched show.