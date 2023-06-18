'Squid Game' Season 2 reveals returning, new cast members; will premiere in 2024

Los Angeles, June 18 The second season of the survival game show series 'Squid Game' has added an additional four more cast members, Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Sung-hoon and Yang Dong-guen.

Netflix announced at its Tudum event out of Brazil on Saturday, reports Variety.

The four new actors join returning cast members Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-Hun, Wi Ha-jun and Gong Yoo, all of who made main roles in Season 1.

The second season is set to premiere on the streamer in 2024, reported director Hwang Dong-hyuk at a Netflix press conference in September 2022.

"We will start shooting Season 2 next year (in 2023) and it'll be released the following year," said Hwang.

Season 2 of the Korean series will have big shoes to fill. 'Squid Game' was a phenomenon for Netflix, pulling in 1.65 billion hours of viewing in 28 days. The record-breaking viewership was followed by historical Emmy wins for the 'Squid Game' cast and crew.

With 14 nominations, the series took home a total of six wins, including outstanding directing, production design, special visual effects, stunt performance, actress in a guest role to Lee You-mi and lead actor to Lee Jung-jae, who also became the first Asian actor ever to win in the category.

In addition to the Season 2 cast announcement, Netflix announced at the Tudum event, that the controversial unscripted competition spinoff 'Squid Game: The Challenge' is set to premiere in November.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor