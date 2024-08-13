Sridevi's Birth Anniversary: Khushi Kapoor Shares Heartwarming Childhood Pic with Janhvi and Mother (See Pic)

Sridevi is one of the gems of the entertainment industry. On 24 February 2018, at the age of 54 years, Sridevi took her last breath in Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Dubai, United Arab Emirates. She left a special place in heart which can't be filled by anyone. Today (13th August) is her birthday and while remembering her, Khushi Kapoor her younger daughter shared a throwback childhood photo of her with mother and sister Janhvi Kapoor.

In the photo, Khushi is seen sitting on Sridevi's lap while Janhvi, with two ponytails, is trying to make funny faces. This throwback picture shared by Khushi is currently going viral on social media.

Sridevi married to film producer and director Boney Kapoor on 2 June 1996. While remembering his wife Boney also posted a sketch of Sridevi and wrote, 'Happy Birthday Jan'.

Sridevi had a very strong hold on the Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi film industries. Her daughters are a reflection of her, and they are following in her footsteps. Her older daughter, Janhvi Kapoor, is one of the most in-demand actors in current times. She will soon debut in a Tamil film with Jr. NTR, 'Devara.' Meanwhile, her younger daughter made her acting debut last year with the film 'Archies,' directed by Zoya Akhtar.