Sridevi's 'English Vinglish' clocks 10 years, director Gauri Shinde pays special tribute

Late actor Sridevi's film 'English Vinglish' has completed 10 years recently.

Marking the special occasion, director Gauri Shinde, on Monday, held a panel discussion in Mumbai. Sridevi's husband and producer Boney Kapoor was also present at the event along with their daughter Khushi Kapoor. Filmmaker R Balki, too, marked his presence at the special event.

Remembering Sridevi, Gauri said, "Making English Vinglish was one of the best things that happened to me. To have the opportunity to work with Sridevi who at the time was on a sabbatical, was a miracle in itself. Her presence was the most prominent even beyond the camera's lens. Not having her here today is still the most saddening thing. But being here with the rest of the cast and crew, talking about our memories of her and the movie felt great."

The panel discussion ended with the announcement that Sridevi's iconic sarees will be auctioned and the proceeds will go towards young women's education.

"I had always wished to have a fashion show where Sridevi walks the ramp wearing her sarees. Sridevi would have wanted the same. Sadly that is not possible anymore so this auction is important and very special to me," Gauri announced.

Born as Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan in 1963, Sridevi's known for her iconic roles in Hindi movies like 'Chandni', 'Lamhe', 'Mr India', 'Chaalbaaz', 'Nagina', 'Sadma' and 'English Vinglish', among many more. The Padma Shri awardee also made a mark with her extraordinary performances in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada films.

Sridevi breathed her last on February 24, 2018, in Dubai, where she had gone to attend a family function.

( With inputs from ANI )

