Srikant Tiwari aka Manoj Bajpayee, Confirms Trailer of The Family Man Season 3 Drops on November 7!

The wait for season 3 of India’s most-loved spy-thriller series, The Family Man, has the audience growing impatient to a point of desperation. It all starts innocently enough when a few fans are asked to share what The Family Man means to them and what they expect from Srikant Tiwari’s return after four long years. Their emotionally charged responses take a hilarious turn when Manoj Bajpayee himself appears out of nowhere, catching them completely off guard. What follows is pure entertainment in Srikant-style, laced with humour, quick wit, and the classic retorts that are only expected of Manoj. From heartfelt confessions to hilarious reactions, fans find themselves in the middle of a perfectly planned prank.

And just when everyone’s done laughing, Srikant drops the real intel—the trailer for The Family Man Season 3 is dropping on November 7! CAN’T WAIT!

Created by the maverick duo Raj & DK under their banner D2R Films, the critically acclaimed espionage action-thriller series stars Manoj Bajpayee in the lead as Srikant Tiwari, along with Jaideep Ahlawat, Nimrat Kaur, Sharib Hashmi, Priyamani, Ashlesha Thakur, Vedant Sinha, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and Gul Panag, among others. Written by Raj, DK, and Suman Kumar, with dialogues by Sumit Arora, the groundbreaking series is directed by Raj & DK, with Suman Kumar and Tusshar Seyth joining as directors this season. The Family Man Season 3 is set to premiere on November 21 exclusively on Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide.