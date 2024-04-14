SRK cheers for his team KKR with Suhana, AbRam

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 14 : Superstar Shah Rukh Khan was seen cheering with Suhana Khan and AbRam for Kolkata Knight Riders' match against Lucknow Super Giants for the Indian Premier League team (IPL) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

He can be seen cheering for his team and showing his support for them.

Ananya Panday was also spotted enjoying the match. She can be seen sharing some fun moments with Suhana.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kolkata Knight Riders (@kkriders)

Earlier, in April, when KKR defeated Delhi Capitals in Visakhapatnam, SRK went to the stadium to personally congratulate the players, even planting a kiss on Rishabh Pant's head. He also gave hugs to the cricketers.

Taking to X, the Indian Premier League (IPL) treated fans with a video of SRK meeting teams on the ground post-match.

In the video, the 'Jawan' actor is seen applauding Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant, and Ishant Sharma, among other players, after the KKR vs DC match in Visakhapatnam.

SRK cheered for the boys from the stands of the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. His manager, Pooja Dadlani, also attended the match between KKR and DC.

The social media handle of KKR dropped a video from the match in which SRK can be seen rooting for the boys.

Meanwhile talking about the match, LSG is locking horns with KKR at Kolkata's iconic Eden Gardens. While LSG is at the fourth spot with three wins and two losses, giving them six points, KKR is at number two with three wins and a loss, giving them six points as well.

KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and put LSG to bat first.

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Shamar Joseph, Yash Thakur

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor