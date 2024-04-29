SRK enjoys KKR match against DC with son AbRam

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 29 : Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Monday evening was spotted enjoying and cheering for his IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) with his son AbRam as they lock horns with Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Donning a purple t-shirt SRK can be seen enjoying a thrilling match with AbRam in the viral videos.

From cheering for his team KKR from the stands to personally meeting and interacting with the players from both sides, SRK has been doing everything that is required to make him the best co-owner.

Interestingly, on Sunday, he took some time off his schedule and attended KKR's training session ahead of the match.

SRK also brought his son AbRam to the stadium and made him see how boys train for the match.

SRK added some more fun to the practice session by unleashing his inner "cricketer" side. In the videos posted by KKR's social media team and SRK's fan club SRK Universe, the 'Pathaan' star could be seen playing some shots.

However, the highlight of the training session was AbRam.

In a few viral videos, AbRam was seen bowling to Rinku Singh, a pivotal player for KKR. Seeing AbRam bowling to Rinku left many fans nostalgic as they could not believe how big AbRam has become.

KKR is locking horns with at the Eden Gardens.

Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Varun Chakravarthy weaved magic and spun the Delhi Capitals batters, but Kuldeep Yadav managed to play an influential cameo at the end, propelling the visitors to 153/9 at the Eden Gardens on Monday in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

With wickets falling on the slower side and considering the way DC batters expressed themselves in past games, DC skipper Rishabh Pant opted to bat first to put runs on the board.

KKR sit comfortably on the 2nd spot on the points table having won 5 out of their 8 games while DC currently occupy the fifth place in the IPL 2024 points table with 10 points from 10 matches.

On the work front, SRK returned to the silver screen with Siddharth Anand's 'Pathaan' in January 2023.

The film in which SRK donned an awe-evoking action avatar broke several records at the box office and managed to grab a name in the list of one of the highest-grossing films in the Indian film industry.

The film also marked SRK's first hit after his sabbatical of four years after a series of flicks such as 'Zero' and 'Jab Harry Met Sejal'. After 'Pathaan', King Khan returned to theatres in September with 'Jawan'.

The film once again saw SRK in an action avatar. The film collected over Rs 1000 crore . at the worldwide box office. Needless to say, SRK, who has had a phenomenal run, did not stop here.

In December, he came up with 'Dunki', which also did decent business at the box office.

Helmed by RajKumar Hirani, 'Dunki' focuses on the issue of immigration. Its title is taken from the term "donkey journey," which refers to the long, winding, and often dangerous routes that people across the world take to reach the places they want to immigrate to. He has not announced his next project yet.

However, if reports are to be believed, he will be seen sharing screen space with Salman Khan in 'Tiger vs Pathaan'. The film will reportedly have Tiger (Salman) locking horns with Pathaan, played by Shah Rukh Khan. It will mark their full-fledged collaboration after 'Karan Arjun'. The official announcement regarding the project is still awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor