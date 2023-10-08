SRK fans celebrate Gauri Khan's birthday in Mumbai, calls her "Queen"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 8 : Shah Rukh Khan's wife and interior designer Gauri Khan celebrates her birthday today. It was indeed a moment of happiness for SRK's fans and they did not miss the opportunity to congratulate her in a very special way in Mumbai.

They cut the cake which featured Gauri Khan as the queen and took a photo with a poster that read 'Team Shah Rukh Khan Fan Club Wishes Happy Birthday Gauri Khan'.

One of the fans told ANI, "Queen hai to king hai. We love you Gauri ma'am . Aapka ab tak journey was awesome. You are an inspiration for everyone. A very happy birthday from Team Shah Rukh Khan Fan Club "

Gauri recently treated her fans with an adorable family picture. Taking to Instagram, Gauri shared the post which she captioned, "Design is like a puzzle - all the pieces have to come together to make a complete image #family #happiness #memories #familyfirst."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CyBFJ73I5Zs/

The portrait features SRK and Aryan sitting on the suitcases, while Gauri and Suhana are seen standing on each side of the King Khan. AbRam could be seen standing behind his father.

Gauri posed for the camera in a white crop top and blue jeans, while her husband Shah Rukh Khan donned a blue sweatshirt paired with black pants and sneakers.

Aryan on the other hand looked dapper in an orange sweatshirt paired with black jeans.

Suhana could be seen planting a kiss on her father's cheeks.

Gauri is a film producer and interior designer. She has produced films including 'Main Hoon Na', 'Om Shanti Om', 'RaOne', and 'Chennai Express' under the production company Red Chillies Entertainment which she co-founded in 2002 with Shah Rukh Khan. She is also the co-producer of 'Jawan', which was released recently.

