SRK gets emotional on IPL debut of Sachin Tendulkar's son, says "what a proud moment"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 17 : How time flies! Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar made his debut for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 during the match against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday, and since then the young player has been receiving best wishes from people across different fraternities.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who co-owns KKR, also penned a beautiful message for the Junior Tendulkar.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "As competitive as this IPL may be... but when u see a friends son #ArjunTendulkar take the field it is a matter of such happiness and joy. Wish Arjun all the best and @sachin_rtwhat a proud moment!! Wow."

https://twitter.com/iamsrk/status/1647876810506371072?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet

Arjun has been a part of MI since 2021 but finally got the chance to play in the competition recently.

The 23-year-old all-rounder opened the bowling attack for Mumbai Indians and sent down two impressive overs in which he got the ball to move into the right-handed batters early in the innings.

After his impressive debut, Sachin dropped a priceless message for Arjun.

"Arjun, today you have taken another important step in your journey as a cricketer. As your father, someone who loves you and is passionate about the game, I know you will continue to give the game the respect it deserves and the game will love you back," he said. "You have worked very hard to reach here, and I am sure you will continue to do so. This is the start of a beautiful journey. All the best!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/CrGnSQvsN1B/?hl=en

Arjun has played age-group cricket for Mumbai and in 2020-21, he made his T20 debut in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Now it's to see how he performs in the rest of the tournament.

