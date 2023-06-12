SRK gives a witty response to a fan asking about what he has and other actors don't

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 12 : Shah Rukh Khan has a great sense of humour and mostly throws witty replies while being questioned. His humour only gets better and better.

On Monday, he gave a hilarious reply to a fan who asked him what he has and what other actors don't.

Pathaan actor conducted an #AskSRK session on Twitter to engage with his fans directly. During the interaction, one user asked, "What do you have or other actors don't."

Replying to this SRK, he said, "Mere paas DDLJ hai....KKHH hai, Devdas hai Swades hai Chak se India hai...Pathan hai...Om Shanti Om hai....ohh need to stop showing off!! Ha ha"

Mere paas DDLJ hai….KKHH hai, Devdas hai Swades hai Chak se India hai…Pathan hai…Om Shanti Om hai….ohh need to stop showing off!! Ha ha https://t.co/FE7JRfjHJB— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 12, 2023

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh made his comeback after a hiatus of 4 years with Siddharth Anand's action thriller film 'Pathaan' which was released in January this year.

The film also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. It is the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time.

Shah Rukh will be next seen in the upcoming action thriller film 'Jawan' which is all set to hit the theatres on September 7.

Helmed by Atlee, the film also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.

The film is billed as an event film with high-octane action sequences. Shah Rukh's production company Red Chillies Entertainment has produced it.

Apart from that, he also has director Rajkumar Hirani's next 'Dunki' opposite actor Taapsee Pannu.

The official release date of 'Dunki' is still awaited.

