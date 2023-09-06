SRK, Katrina, Hrithik attend 'Jawan' special screening

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 6 : And the big day for Shah Rukh Khan has arrived. His film 'Jawan' is all set to release on Thursday morning.

Before the audience flocks to the theatres to watch the film tomorrow, the makers hosted a special screening of 'Jawan' for members of the film industry at YRF studio in Andheri on Wednesday night.

Mumbai-based paps clicked the stars upon their arrival at the venue. The King Khan arrived for the screening in his swanky car. Although he refrained from getting popped, photographers were quick to capture his car at the studio in Andheri.

SRK's daughter Suhana Khan was also papped by the shutterbugs. She looked gorgeous in a black outfit.

SRK's ' Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' co-star Hrithik Roshan also marked his presence at the screening. Wearing a black hoodie and a brown cap, he was seen waving at the paparazzi.

Actor Katrina Kaif, who worked with SRK in films like 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' and 'Zero', also came to the screening to cheer for 'Jawan' team.

Actors Sanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover, who will be seen in pivotal roles in the film, also attended the screening. Rapper Rajakumari also graced the screening with her presence.

'Jawan' is helmed by Atlee. The film stars SRK alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. Apparently, SRK has a double role in the film, which also has a cameo by Deepika Padukone. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has already amassed an impressive Rs 51.17 crore in worldwide advance bookings, and it has managed to surpass the opening day record of Pathaan in India.

He tweeted, "BREAKING: #Jawan hits HALF-CENTURY even before release at the WW Box Office Advance Sales Day 1 India - Rs 32.47 cr Overseas - Rs 18.70 cr [USD 2.25 M - Reported Locs] Total WW Gross - ₹ 51.17 cr Also, #ShahRukhKhan BEATS #Pathaan opening day advance booking of ₹32 cr in India."

SRK traveled to several places for 'Jawan' promotions. He attended grand pre-release event in Chennai. He also visited Dubai, where 'Jawan' trailer was displayed at Burj Khalifa. He also offered prayers at the revered shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi in Jammu. A few days ago, he sought blessings at the Sri Venkateshwara Swamy temple in Tirupati. The actor was dressed in traditional wear as he was clicked at the temple.

He was accompanied by his daughter Suhana and his manager Pooja Dadlani. Both SRK and Suhana were dressed in white ethnic outfits. His Jawan co-star Nayanthara, along with her husband Vignesh Shivan was also clicked at the temple.

