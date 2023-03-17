SRK says 'My Rani shines in central role' as he reviews Rani Mukerji's 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 17 : Superstar Shah Ruk Khan is all praise for his close friend R Mukerji's performance in her latest release 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway'.

In the film, R essays the role of a mother battling the state for her kids. The film is based on Sagarika Chakaraborty's book The Journey of a Mother. Helmed by Ashima Chibber, 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway' also stars Neena Gupta, Jim Sarbh and rban Bhattacharya among others. The film hit the theatres on Friday.

Sagarika Chatterjee is a woman who stood up against the government of Norway to fight for the right to be reunited with her children after they were taken away from her and placed in foster care and were told that they will not be returned until the age of 18.

SRK watched the film and also gave a shout-out to R.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "What a tremendous effort by the whole team of Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. My R shines in the central role as only a Queen can. Director Ashima, shows a human struggle with such sensitivity. Jim, @rbanSpeaketh, #Namit, #SaumyaMukherjee, #BalajiGauri all shine. A must watch."

SRK and R have been friends for a long time now. The duo have worked together in several films such as 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', 'Chalte Chalte', 'Paheli', 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna' and 'Veer Zaara' among others.

It was only December 2022 when R and SRK recently sent out friendship goals at Kolkata International Film Festival 2022. The duo shared a special moment on the stage. Several images surfaced online in which R is seen planting a kiss on SRK's hand.

SRK also thanked R for helping him write a speech in Bengali.

"I convinced R to help me write this speech in Bengali, so if you like this speech then appreciate me, but if you don't like it then it's R'S fault," SRK had said.

