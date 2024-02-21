SRK to perform at WPL's opening ceremony

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 21 : Fans can't keep calm as Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set to perform at the opening ceremony of the second season of the Women's Premier League (WPL).

The opening ceremony of the second season of WPL will be a star-studded affair.

On Wednesday, WPL's social media team shared that the King Khan has been chosen as a star performer at WPL's opening ceremony.

"Get ready folks It's none other than @iamsrk who will celebrate Cricket ka Queendom! Watch #TATAWPL 2024 Opening Ceremony on @JioCinema& @Sports18LIVE from the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru," a post read on WPL's X handle.

Not only SRK but Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan and Tiger Shroff will also perform at the opening ceremony.

The second season of the WPL will kick off on February 23 with last year's finalists Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals competing in the opening match in Bengaluru at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The tournament will go on till March 17 and will be held in Bengaluru and Delhi.

The summit clash will take place on March 17 in New Delhi while the eliminator will be played on March 15. The upcoming edition will be hosted by Delhi and Bengaluru. All matches will start at 7:30 pm.

The maiden event was held in March 2023 in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. This time, two vibrant cities will share the spotlight, promising a double dose of cricket fever for fans across India. Five teams - UP Warriorz, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Gujarat Giants, Delhi Capitals, and Mumbai Indians - are ready to put their best foot forward, vying for the prestigious trophy.

Teams have already picked players for their squads after the conclusion of the WPL 2024 auction in December last year.

The WPL's 2024 season will follow the same structure as the previous year, with the top three sides from the league stage qualifying for the playoffs. The team that finishes first in the league standings will automatically qualify for the final, while the teams who finish second and third will compete in the Eliminator on March 15. Last year, India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians defeated Meg Lanning's Delhi Capitals by 7 wickets to be crowned champions in the inaugural season.

