SRK to Sushant Singh Rajput: Bollywood actors who started their journey from television

Every year on November 21, World Television Day is observed. This day is celebrated to honour the importance and impact of television in our lives. And when talking about television, how can we forget the actors who entertain us? So, to mark this day, let's look at the journey of famous Bollywood celebs who started with TV.

Shah Rukh Khan

King Khan has become the house name during '80s and '90s as he started his career in 1989 with the television program 'Fauji'. He also did 'Circus' show in the same year. Shah Rukh Khan made his Bollywood debut in 1992 with 'Deewana'. Since then, he has continued to win our hearts with his performances in the movies.

Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput won the audience's hearts with his spectacular performance as Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the biopic. Other than that he did movies like 'Kedarnath', 'PK', 'Kai Po Che', 'Chhichhore'. But do you remember Manav from Pavitra Rishta, the daily soap? The role was essayed by none other than the late actor Sushant. He was a television actor who did shows including 'Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil'.

Vidya Balan

In 1995, Vidya Balan made her acting debut in the Indian sitcom "Hum Paanch." In the drama, the actress portrayed Radhika Mathur. Prior to the show, she made her film debut with the Bengali film Bhalo Theko and the Hindi feature Parineeta, starring Saif Ali Khan. After that, the actress didn't look back and became renowned for her powerful portrayals of women in movies.

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana is a great singer who started his career with being an RJ. Then he entered television with the shows like 'Roadies', 'Kayamath', 'Ek Thi Rajkumari' and others.

He made his Bollywood debut with 'Vicky Donor' in 2012, a film set against the background of sperm donation and infertility, themes that are often seen as taboos in Indian society.

The film was highly appreciated, and so were Ayushmann's acting and singing skills.From then on, he chose to be a part of and constantly handpicked such content films that stand out and spread a positive message to society.

Ayushmann has enthralled fans with soulful songs such as 'Paani Da Rang', 'Nazm Nazm', 'Saadi Galli Aaja', 'Mitti Di Khushboo', and 'Chan Kitthan' over the years.

Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan, who left us too soon but left us with wonderful memories of the many movies he starred in and won our hearts with his enlivening performances. The actor started his career in 1988 with 'Salaam Bombay' and did several historical dramas, including 'Chanakya', 'Bharat Ek Khoj', and the 'Mahabharata'.

Yami Gautam

Yami Gautam is also among those actors who started her career with TV shows. She was featured in 'Chaand ke Paar Chalo', 'CID' and many more. Yami made her Bollywood debut in Shoojit Sircar's romantic comedy 'Vicky Donor' along with Ayushmann Khurana.

Mouni Roy

One of the rare actresses who seamlessly made the switch from television to movies is Mouni Roy. With Ekta Kapoor's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, she made her acting debut in 2006, and she hasn't looked back since.

Mrunal Thakur

From 'Kumkum Bhagya' to 'Sita Ramam', the journey of television star Mrunal Thakur, who has come a long in her career. She rose to fame in Bollywood and played the role of a journalist and wife of John Abraham in 'Batla House' while she portrayed the role of Hrithik Rohan's love interest in the much-appreciated film 'Super 30'.

