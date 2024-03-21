SS Rajamouli and Team Experience Earthquake During RRR Screening Trip in Japan

Recently, Japan experienced a series of earthquakes followed by a tsunami. RRR, director SS Rajamouli, his son Karthikeya, and producer Shobu Yarlagadda were in Japan for a special screening of the 2022 film RRR. The trip was all about meeting fans and sharing information about their upcoming film with Mahesh Babu, the trio had a frightening earthquake.

SS Rajamouli, son Karthikeya took X and shared this news, "Felt a freaking earthquake in Japan just now!!! We were on the 28th floor and slowly the ground started to move and took us a while to realize it was an earthquake. I was just about to panic but all the Japanese around did not budge as if it just started to rain!!" he added that, "Experience an earthquake box ticked."

Was on the 28th floor and slowly the ground started to move and took us a while to realise it was an earthquake. I was just about to panic but all the Japanese around did not budge as if it just started to rain!! 😅😅😅😅😅… pic.twitter.com/7rXhrWSx3D — S S Karthikeya (@ssk1122) March 21, 2024

Talking about the upcoming projects Rajamouli will soon begin filming an adventure drama with Mahesh Babu. Currently, the film is in pre-production as the cast of the team is yet finalized. Karthikeya recently ventured into production after working as a line producer with his father.