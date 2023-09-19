SS Rajamouli announces new film 'Made In India' on Ganesh Chaturthi

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli is set to present another epic film. The critically acclaimed director is working towards presenting a movie that narrates the story of Indian cinema. Titled 'Made In India', the biopic is produced by Rajamouli's son SS Karthikeya and Varun Gupta. The biopic will be helmed by Nitin Kakkar.

As per a Deadline report, the filmmaker is looking forward to telling the story of ‘the birth and rise of Indian cinema’. According to Rajamouli’s representative, the film promises to be a “magnum opus on a huge scale and canvas”. Rajamouli has no plans to direct the movie.

After creating suspense and hype, the filmmaker made the announcement on Twitter with a video. "When I first heard the narration, it moved me emotionally like nothing else. Making a biopic is tough in itself, but conceiving one about the FATHER OF INDIAN CINEMA is even more challenging. Our boys are ready and up for it...With immense pride, Presenting MADE IN INDIA (sic)," he tweeted.