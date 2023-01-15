SS Rajamouli calls RRR Telugu film from south India

RRR has been a huge success with the Western audience. At the recently concluded Golden Globes 2023, RRR won the award for Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu. The RRR team is now eyeing an Oscar nomination and is campaigning for the film in Hollywood. In a recent discussion about the film, director SS Rajamouli introduced RRR as a ‘Telugu film from the south of India’, inviting all kinds of reactions on the internet.

In a recent chat, Rajamouli was joined by actor Jr NTR where they talked about the reception of the film and how the film turned out to become such a global phenomenon. They also talked about the process of shooting the song Naatu Naatu, and how it was a hard shoot to complete.

Ahead the screening of RRR, the director took the stage to talk to a group of journalists at the Directors Guild of America. Introducing his film, Rajamouli said, "This is not a Bollywood movie. This is a Telugu film from the south of India, where I come from. But I use songs to progress the film forward, move the story forward rather than stopping the film and giving you a piece of music or dance. I use those elements to move the story forward." In the interview after the screening of the film, Rajamouli was joined by Jr NTR for a discussion, where the actor talked about working with the filmmaker and how thankful he is for being given the opportunity to be a part of the film.