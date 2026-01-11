SS Rajamouli Opens Up on Birthday Boy Sukumar’s Next: The Opening Sequence Will be Incredibly Hard-Hitting

SS Rajamouli has expressed keen anticipation for the much-awaited collaboration between Ram Charan and director Sukumar. The globally celebrated director, known for redefining Indian cinema on the world stage, recently opened up about films he is personally looking forward to, and his mention of the Charan–Sukumar combination has caught everyone’s attention.

Speaking about the project, Rajamouli revealed that he has already heard a glimpse of what the film has in store. It was none other than Ram Charan himself who narrated the opening sequence to him, leaving a lasting impression. Sharing his excitement, Rajamouli said in the body of his interaction, “I have a spoiler there, I know the opening sequence of Sukumar's and Charan's film. Obviously I am not going to reveal it, Sukumar is going to have a heart attack. But that would be one of the most hard hitting, audience will quiver in their seats when they see the opening sequence of Sukumar's and Charan's film.”

Rajamouli’s endorsement has naturally raised expectations, especially given Sukumar’s proven track record of delivering layered narratives and massive commercial successes, most recently with the Pushpa franchise. The details for the project have been kept under the wraps but going by the anticipation around the project, this is surely going to be huge.