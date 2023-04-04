S.S. Rajamouli's 'RRR' gets over 1 mn footfalls in 164 days in Japan

Mumbai, April 4 Filmmaker S. S. Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' has got over 1 million footfalls in Japan and is reportedly the first Indian film to do so in the country.

The Ram Charan and NTR Jr.-starrer film was released in October last year. The official Twitter handle of RRR movie shared news about the movie getting 1 million footfalls in 164 days of its theatrical run.

The tweet read: "#RRRMovie records 1 Million+ footfall in 164 Days and continues its rocking run."

An excited Rajamouli too wrote: "Showered with 1 Million hugs from Japanese fans...Arigato Guzaimasu #RRRinJapan."

It was in February, when the song 'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR' was feted with the 95th Oscar award in the Original Song category. It also brought home a Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award honour.

'RRR' also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Shriya Saran and tells the fictional story of two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem and their fight against the British Raj.

