SS Rajamouli's RRR tickets sold for whopping Rs 2,100, in Delhi

The wait is finally over for the magnum opus RRR, in less than 24 hours the mega budget film is going to be on cinemas. SS Rajamouli's RRR will be released in theatres on March 25, after it was delayed several times due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The film is based on the fictional tale of the younger days of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju. The film was formally announced in March 2018, with the launch and the principal photography of the film began in November 2018 in Hyderabad. The film was shot extensively across India, with a few sequences in Ukraine and Bulgaria. It has a soundtrack and background score is composed by M. M. Keeravani with cinematography by K. K. Senthil Kumar and editing by A. Sreekar Prasad. Sabu Cyril is the film's production designer whilst V. Srinivas Mohan supervised the visual effects.

However, the fans are really excited about the film and already started booking tickets, the cinema halls have also been declared housefull. Moreover, the ticket prices are at a hike, in Delhi NCR the tickets are as expensive as Rs 2100, even without taxes in the cinema booking app Book My Show.