Star cast hits Mumbai streets to promote 'Modern Love Mumbai'

Mumbai, May 8 As the release of 'Modern Love Mumbai' is nearing D-Day, the star cast of the web series is leaving no stone unturned to promote it.

With the Amazon Prime web series set to explore love in all of its complex yet beautiful forms, the star cast is taking 'love' to the roads of Mumbai city.

Arshad Warsi, Chitrangada Singh, Rushad Rana, and Prateek Gandhi are literally hitting the streets to promote their upcoming web series. Recently, they hopped onto a Mumbai cab to promote the series which is based on local love stories.

The Amazon Original series which is slated to release on May 13 is created by Rangita and Ishita Pritish Nandy and stars an ensemble cast across episodes - Masaba Gupta, Ritwik Bhowmik, Sarika, Danesh Razvi, Tanvi Azmi, Tanuja, Pratik Gandhi, Ranveer Brar, Meiyang Chang, Yeo Yann Yann, Wamiqa Gabbi, Naseeruddin Shah, Arshad Warsi, and Chitrangada Singh among others. Raat Rani features Fatima Sana Shaikh, Bhupendra Jadawat, and Dilip Prabhavalkar.

