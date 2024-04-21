Star-studded affair: Victoria Beckham celebrates 50th birthday in style

Washington [US], April 21 : Victoria Beckham, the renowned fashion designer and former Spice Girl, marked her 50th birthday in grand style despite her recent foot injury.

The star-studded celebration took place at the prestigious private members club Oswald's, located in London's upscale Mayfair district, on Saturday evening, accoring to Page Six.

Arriving at the event with her trademark poise, Victoria made a statement as she gracefully navigated her way in on crutches, showcasing resilience and elegance.

Her choice of attire, a semi-sheer mint green gown adorned with delicate ruffles, garnered attention and admiration. Paired with sparkling bracelets and styled hair, Victoria exuded timeless glamour despite her injury.

Accompanying Victoria on her milestone birthday were her beloved family members, including husband David Beckham and their children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper.

The family radiated sophistication, with the men donning sharp suits and Harper looking angelic in a white satin dress.

However, the absence of Brooklyn's wife, Nicola Peltz, from the festivities was notable. Peltz, who expressed her love for her mother-in-law via Instagram, was spending time with her grandmother during the celebration.

Among the esteemed guests were Victoria's former Spice Girl bandmates Emma Bunton, Mel C, Mel B, and Geri Horner, alongside celebrities such as Eva Longoria, Gordon Ramsay, and Tom Cruise, making it a truly star-studded affair.

Prior to the event, David Beckham took to social media to honor his wife with a heartfelt tribute, acknowledging her achievements as a businesswoman, mother, and icon.

He emphasized the importance of family and expressed profound love and admiration for Victoria on her special day.

