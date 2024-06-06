"Star Wars has been a part of my personality since I can remember": Leslye Headland on 'Star Wars: The Acolyte'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 6 : Leslye Headland opened up about how creating a Star Wars project was a lifelong goal for her.

The Acolyte follows a respected Jedi Master as he investigates a shocking crime spree, only to confront a dangerous warrior from his past. As they unravel a series of mysterious clues, they venture down a dark path where sinister forces lurk, challenging everything they know.

Speaking about how creating a Star Wars project was a lifelong goal for her, showrunner and creator Leslye Headland stated, "I just love Star WarsI always have. Every time I'm asked the question 'what is your fandom like?' or 'what do you love about Star Wars?', it's difficult for me to answer because I love it on a deep cellular level. I almost think Star Wars has been a part of my personality since I can remember."

"To me, duality seems to be a theme that is just very primal for people. I think it goes back to Greek mythology with the idea that there are two parts of yourself. This element is even with George Lucas' work, with the light and the dark side of the Force," she added.

The series boasts a stellar ensemble cast, featuring Amandla Stenberg, Emmy Award winner Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Rebecca Henderson, among others.

Leslye Headland created the series, based on Star Wars by George Lucas, and serves as an executive producer along with Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F King and Jason Micallef.

Charmaine DeGrate and Kor Adana are the co-executive producers. Rayne Roberts, Damian Anderson, Eileen Shim and Rob Bredow are the producers, with Cameron Squires, Candice Campos and Adam Teeuw co-producing.

'Star Wars: The Acolyte' is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

