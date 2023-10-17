Stebin Ben & Ekktaa Kapoor’s Navratri Sensation 'Roop Radhaa Kaa' featuring Aditya Seal & Sanskruti Jayana is all set to ignite Festive Celebrations

Sharing the spirit of the Navratri festival, SAREGAMA India Ltd has unveiled its latest musical endeavour, "Roop Radhaa Kaa" (Saregama Originals), in association with producer Ajayy H Kapoor. The Garba song, released on October 16, is poised to be a sensational addition to the festive mood of the country, as it gears up to celebrate Dussehra next week.

“Roop Radha Kaa" penned by Shabbir Ahmed, renowned for his party hits, impeccably captures the essence of Navratri's festive spirit. The vocal duo of Stebin Ben and Ekktaa Kapoor breathe life into this composition with their melodious voices.

Meanwhile, the video version of 'Roop Radhaa Kaa' is directed by Adil Shaikh and features Aditya Seal and Sanskruti Jayana. Sharing his excitement, Ajayy H Kapoor, the producer of the song, said: "It is always an incredible experience to collaborate with Saregama, which holds a top position in India’s musical landscape. This song is a celebration of our rich cultural traditions and the joy of togetherness that these festivals bring to people's lives. It's a pleasure to be a part of this musical journey."

The song, can also be your ideal choice for dancing and rejoicing during this festive season, especially if you are a Garba enthusiast.