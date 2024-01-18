Stebin Ben on 'Dil Kya Kare': Big responsibility to sing recreation of Kishore Kumar's classic

Mumbai, Jan 18 Singer Stebin Ben, who has lent his voice to the soulful rendition of the track 'Dil Kya Kare', has shared his emotional journey with the song, saying it’s a great honour and a big responsibility to sing a recreation of a timeless classic by Kishore Kumar.

'Dil Kya Kare' is a captivating reimagining of the timeless classic by Lijo George in soulful voices of Stebin Ben and Asees Kaur.

The song will take listeners on a nostalgic journey with a modern twist that captures the highs of teenage romance.

This reimagined version is composed and written by Lijo that brings a fresh and vibrant energy to this musical masterpiece.

The original song sung by Kishore Kumar is from the 1975 film ‘Julie’, starring Lakshmi, Vikram Makandar, Nadira, Rita Bhaduri and Sridevi.

Talking about the same, Stebin said: “It's a great honour and a big responsibility to sing a recreation of a timeless classic, especially if it's of the master Kishore Kumar. I have poured my heart into the song, and I believe this rendition, brilliantly crafted by Lijo George, is sure to create an enduring impact that resonates across diverse age groups.”

The ‘Rula Ke Gaya Ishq’ singer added: “Importantly it takes an evergreen track to a whole new younger demographic who would have not been familiar with the song. I am really looking forward to their feedback.”

‘Dil Kya Kare’ beautifully captures the essence of those memorable moments -- the first glance, the special eye contact, the charming conflicts, and the sweet reconciliations that define the magic of a first crush.

Asees Kaur said: “I have grown up listening to this song, and it has created a lasting impression on me. I am thrilled to have collaborated with the exceptionally talented Stebin Ben and Lijo George in re-creating a classic. I believe listeners will immerse themselves in the reinvigorated magic of this iconic track."

Just in time for the upcoming Valentine season, the song promises to be the perfect soundtrack for anyone reminiscing about the sweet allure of their first crush.

The visionary behind the reimagined masterpiece, Lijo George, added: “I am excited about this project, fueled by a profound admiration for Kishore da's music. As the song is released, I hope listeners not only enjoy the nostalgia of their first love but also embrace 'Dil Kya Kare' as the definitive love song of the season."

The song encapsulates the innocence, excitement, and passion of youth, which is beautifully portrayed by social media sensations Sanchi Rai and Deepak Joshi in the music video.

The song is available on VYRL Originals YouTube channel.

