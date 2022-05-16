Stephen Colbert returns to 'The Late Show' a week after Covid scare

Los Angeles, May 16 Comedian and late night chat show host Stephen Colbert is returning to 'The Late Show' almost a week after the show announced the cancellation of new episodes due to Colbert experiencing "symptoms consistent with a recurrence of Covid".

Television network CBS announced the full return of Colbert to the show, reports 'Deadline'.

Colbert took to his Twitter and shared the news of return with his followers. He wrote, "I'm footloose and Covid free! See you tomorrow (sic)."

As per 'Deadline', last week's cancellation marked the second time the Emmy Award-winning host was forced to call in sick, the first time being on April 21st after Colbert contracted Covid.

Monday's guests are to include Former Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and Judd Apatow. Rounding out guest appearances for the rest of the week are Ricky Gervais, Secretary Antony Blinken, Zosia Mamet, Mike Myers, Minha Kim, Shaquille O'Neal, Sebastian Stan.

'Deadline' further stated that musical performances this week will also include Trombone Shorty on May 17 and Sharon Van Etten on May 20.

