"Still feel like I'm living a dream": Adhyayan Suman on working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 29 : Actor Adhyayan Suman, who is all set to make a comeback with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar', expressed his joy about working with the renowned director.

In a conversation with ANI, Adhyayan said, "I still feel like I'm living a dream. I never thought I would get the opportunity to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. I realized that in life, until we dream, things won't come true. It was a surreal experience to work with the director who obviously was on my bucket list.

Fondly recalling the significant impact of Bhansali's movie 'Gangubai Kathiawadi,' Adhyayan said, "I remember when I went to watch Gangubhai, I was so immersed. Of course, I love all his films, but after watching Gangubhai, I especially felt like, "Will I ever get the chance to work with him?" And just a few months later, or maybe after a year, I got a call from Shruti Mahajan Ji, telling me about the audition for Heeramandi..."

"But you can never decode God's planning, and two months later, when I stopped thinking about all this, I got a call saying that I'm mostly going to be doing that role. And I couldn't believe it because someone else had been signed... and next thing you know, I was on set... so yes, I believe in miracles...," added the actor.

The actor who is best known for movies like, 'Haal-e-Dil,' 'Raaz 2' and Bekhudi also shared his gratitude towards director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for acknowledging his performance.

"That was a badge of honor for me... it was like a medal for me... it's bigger than any award for me... because when no one wanted to open a door in the industry for me, he held my hand and gave me such a big opportunity... he gave me such a big platform... he has given me as much importance as everyone else... I will be grateful to him for life...," he said.

As the clock ticks closer to the much-anticipated release date, 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' stands poised to enthral audiences with its spellbinding tale set against the backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s.

Through the stories of courtesans and their patrons, the series delves deep into the cultural reality of Heeramandi.

Starring a talented ensemble cast including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman, 'Heeramandi' is set to be out on May 1 on Netflix.

