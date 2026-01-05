"Stop making it dirty": Mahhi Vij shares picture with ex-husband Jay after her cryptic posts go viral

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 5 : Actor Mahhi Vij on Monday called out the media and a section of social media users for assuming that her recent posts on Instagram were directed at her husband, Jay Bhanushali.

Mahhi and Jay officially announced their separation on Sunday. However, ever since they made their divorce announcement, various speculations have been surfacing about what led to their decision to part ways.

Irked with all the hullabaloo around their divorce, Mahhi took to Instagram and shared a picture with Jay in which the two can be seen making a peace sign.

"Yeah this is us. For likes n comments, media can stoop to any level my stories are not for Jay... Stop making it dirty just like your journalism," she posted.

Mahhi and Jay were married for 14 years. They became foster parents to two kids- Rajveer and Khushi and welcomed their daughter Tara via IVF in 2019.

On Sunday, they shared the separation news with their fans through a joint statement on social media.The couple, known for their long-standing partnership both on and off screen, emphasised that the decision to part ways was mutual and taken with care, respect and consideration for their family.

On Sunday, Jay and Mahhi posted a joint note on their Instagram Stories. In the message, they said they have chosen to "part ways" but will continue to stand by values like "peace," "growth," and "kindness."

They made it clear that the decision was "mutual" and taken with care and respect for each other."Today, we choose to part ways on a journey called life, yet continue to have each other's backs. Peace, growth, kindness, and humanity have always been our guiding values for the sake of our children, Tara, Khushi, and Rajveer."

They went on to share that there is "no villain in this story" and asked people not to jump to conclusions. Stressing that they choose "peace over drama," the couple requested love, respect, and kindness as they move forward in life."

"We commit to being the best parents, the best friends, and doing whatever it takes to do what is right for them. Though we walk separate paths, there is no villain in this story, and no negativity attached to this decision," they added.

"Before any conclusions are drawn, please know that we choose peace over drama and sincerity above all else. We continue to respect one another, support one another, and remain friends, as we always have. With mutual respect, we ask for your respect, love, and kindness as we move forward. Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali," the statement further read.

