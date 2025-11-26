Stranger Things Season 5 OTT Release In India: When & Where to Watch, Know Episode Schedule

Science fiction drama, Stranger Things is back with the fifth installment, teaser and promo has created significant buzz ahead of its release. Stranger Things is a perfect lend of horror drama, sic fic, mystery. First season of this series was released on July 15, 2016 followed by second and third seasons followed in October 2017 and July 2019. Fourth season was released in two parts first in May and second in July 2022 and after three years of wait makers will be releasing the fifth installment on on November 27.

When and Where You can watch Series in India

Stranger Things season 5 first volume is all set to release on Netflix on November 27,2025. Fans will able to watch it at 6:30 am IST. Series will be divided in eight episode and two volume. Volume 2, comprising episodes 5 to 7, is scheduled to arrive in India on December 26 2025. The final instalment, episode 8, will be released on January 1 2026, bringing the series to its conclusion.

About Stranger Things

Series is an blend of mystery, sci-fi, and thriller genres, compelling character development, and nostalgic 1980s setting. The gang will continue with ‘Stranger Things Season 5.’ Four episodes of the fourth season will be released on November 26th, followed by more episodes on Christmas, culminating in a showdown on New Year’s Day. After Vecna's terror, Hawkins is in chaos, leaving Eleven and her friends to bear the weight of saving the town. Stream the sci-fi series on Netflix.

Also Read: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari OTT Release: When and Where to Watch the Varun Dhawan–Janhvi Kapoor Film Online

Stranger Things Trailer