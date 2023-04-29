'Stranger Things' star Joseph Quinn to be cast in 'Gladiator' sequel?

Los Angeles [US], April 29 : Actor Joseph Quinn is in talks to play a crucial role in the 'Gladiator' sequel.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the 'Stranger Things' star will be seen in the Ridely Scott film as Roman Emperor Caracalla.

The project is a follow-up to the 2001 best picture Oscar winner that followed Maximus Decimus Meridius (Russell Crowe), a former general who is sold into slavery and forced to fight as a gladiator under the rule of Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix), a patricidal self-appointed emperor of Rome.

Quinn would join Paul Mescal, who will lead the movie. Connie Nielsen is set to return as Lucilla, the sister of Commodus. As previously announced, Denzel Washington and Barry Keoghan are also set to be cast in the movie.

The sequel's story will centre on Lucius (Mescal), the son of Lucilla, played by Nielsen, and the nephew of Phoenix's Commodus. Djimon Hounsou is expected to return as Juba, a fellow gladiator and onetime ally of Maximus.

David Scarpa, who worked with Scott on 'All The Money In the World' and the duo's upcoming Napoleon movie, is penning the script.

Scott will also produce with Michael Pruss via Scott Free, and Doug Wick and Lucy Fisher via Red Wagon Entertainment.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor