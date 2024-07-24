Stree 2 'Aaj Ki Raat' Song Out: Tamannaah Bhatia's Killer Dance Moves Steal the Show (Watch Video)

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia is receiving praise from netizens for her stunning dance moves in 'Aaj Ki Raat' from the upcoming film Stree 2, featuring Pankaj Tripathi, Shraddha Kapoor, and Rajkummar Rao.

Wearing a glamorous green outfit, she ignites the screen as the film's cast, including Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, and Aparshakti Khurana, as well as director Amar Kaushik, are captivated by her presence. Composed by Sachin-Jigar with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, this song is poised to become a chartbuster, heightening anticipation for the film's release.

The eagerly awaited sequel, Stree 2, has kicked off its musical campaign with the release of the catchy track "Aaj Ki Raat." The song showcases Tamannaah Bhatia in a stunning avatar, mesmerizing the audience with her electrifying dance moves.