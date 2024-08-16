'Stree 2' Box Office Collection: Shraddha Kapoor Rajkummar Rao Starrer Movie Makes Bumper Opening on Independence Day; Earns ₹54.35 Crore On First Day

'Stree 2' starring Rajkumar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor was released yesterday. Released on the occasion of Independence Day, the movie 'Stree 2' had generated a lot of interest among the audience for the past few months. After the huge success of the first part, the audience made strong advance bookings to watch the movie 'Stree 2'. This benefited the cinema. The movie did well at the box office on its first day.

'Stree 2' first day at the box office

According to Saknilk's report, Stree 2 earned Rs 54.35 crore on its first day of release. 'Stree 2' has made a bumper opening on the first day itself. Not only this, 'Stree 2' is being looked at as the highest opening film in Bollywood this year. Earlier, Hrithik Roshan's Fighter released in January 2024 earned 24 crores. There is no doubt that 'Stree 2' will do even better at the box office as the holidays fall on Independence Day.

August 14, 2024

After the movies 'Stree', 'Bhediya', 'Munjya', 'Stree 2' is the next movie in this universe. 'Stree 2' has an army of popular actors. Actors Rajkumar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee are once again seen having fun in this movie. With Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar making a cameo appearance in the film, there is no doubt that the film will become even more popular. Everyone is also curious to see how much more the movie 'Stree 2' earns at the box office.