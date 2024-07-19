Stree 2 Promises Fresh Sounds with All-New Music by Sachin-Jigar Says Producer Dinesh Vijan

Get ready for a wave of fresh music in Stree 2! At the film's trailer launch event, producer Dinesh Vijan from Maddock Films assured fans that the highly anticipated sequel will feature an entirely new album. Vijan specifically highlighted the efforts of composer duo Sachin-Jigar, stating, "What is amazing in Stree 2 is that Sachin-Jigar have given us all-new songs, with no rehash of their own previous tracks. They have not created any remakes of our songs either."

This announcement is a welcome change for fans who might have expected a return of the catchy tunes that defined the original Stree soundtrack. Songs like 'Milegi Milegi' and 'Kamariya' were massive hits, but Vijan's statement promises a fresh musical experience for Stree 2. At the trailer launch in Mumbai, Sachin-Jigar also performed the unreleased song from the film titled 'Aaj Ki Raat.' While more details about the song remain under wraps, the limited preview was enough to get the audience singing along with the artists.

Sachin-Jigar has also solidified their niche in the horror-comedy genre with their contributions to Munjya, Stree 1, Bhediya and now Stree 2. With the movie set to release on 15th August 2024, the excitement is high for the album.