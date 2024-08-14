'Stree 2': Shraddha Kapoor calls women empowering women 'the most powerful' force

New Delhi [India], August 14 : The excitement is building for 'Stree 2,' the much-awaited horror-comedy sequel directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan.

The film, set to hit theatres on August 15, 2024, has the cast and crew engaging audiences with both eerie thrills and empowering messages.

On Wednesday, the team descended upon Delhi to promote the film, turning the city into a hotspot of vibrant discussions and a star-studded event.

During a press conference, Shraddha Kapoor, who reprises her role in the sequel, shared her thoughts on the film's empowering theme.

Reflecting on the phrase "Wo Stree hai, wo kuch bhi kar sakti hai," Kapoor expressed, "Ek stree ke liye dusri 'stree' ka pyar hi sabse bada hota hai (For a woman, the love of another 'woman' is the greatest of all). I think women empower women in the most powerful way. Being a woman in itself is a superpower, and having a film like 'Stree' named after this concept is incredibly empowering."

Kapoor, who is also keen on selecting unique and memorable roles, added, "I want to do films that make me feel like I haven't done this before. Films like 'Stree' are special because they are memorable. I aim to be part of projects that resonate and leave a lasting impression."

The actress also shared her personal philosophy on relationships, stating, "When we grow up, we often make lists about the kind of partner we want. For me, I do make a list of what kind of a partner I want to be and what kind of qualities I want to have. I want to be the best kind of partner because I truly believe in a fairytale kind of romance and I want to be the best partner for my partner."

The buzz around 'Stree 2' has been further amplified by the release of its latest song, 'Khoobsurat,' which features a dynamic performance by Shraddha Kapoor alongside Rajkummar Rao and Varun Dhawan.

The track showcases the playful romantic tension between Rao and Dhawan as they compete for Kapoor's attention, promising to be a memorable highlight of the film.

The song blends romance and drama, setting the stage for an engaging cinematic experience that connects the worlds of 'Stree' and Dhawan's 2022 hit, 'Bhediya.'

Adding to the excitement, the newly unveiled trailer introduces a new villain, 'Sarkata', who threatens to abduct the women of Chanderi.

The trailer reveals Rajkummar Rao's transformation into a prince-like figure to rescue the village from this looming danger.

In a spectacular cameo, Tamannaah Bhatia lights up the screen with her dance number 'Aaj Ki Raat,' a vibrant song choreographed by Vijay Ganguly and performed in a stunning green outfit.

With the sequel promising a return to the spooky yet hilarious world that made the original 'Stree' a hit, fans can look forward to a blend of spine-chilling moments and comedic escapades.

'Stree 2' is set to release in theatres on August 15, 2024.

