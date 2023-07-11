Stree 2: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao start filming for the horror comedy

Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree 2 has begun filming today (July 11). The cast of the film took to their respective social media accounts to announce the commencement of the shoot. The release date of the much anticipated horror-comedy sequel has also been locked. Expanding the horror comedy universe, Stree makers had confirmed the sequel's launch at an official event earlier this year. They also confirmed that Stree 2 is going to be bigger and better. The film is aiming to hit the big screens in August 2024. Sharing the news on social media, the cast wrote, "Ek Baar fir Chanderi mein faila aantank".

The first film in the franchise was based in Chanderi. It revolved around the urban legend that men in Chanderi were abducted by a witch if they step out alone at night. While in the first movie, people were running away from the Stree, the makers have hinted that in the sequel, people will seek Stree's protection. The phrase 'O Stree kal aana' has been replaced by ‘O Stree raksha karna’.Amar Kaushik, who directed the first film, will be helming the sequel too. In Stree 2, Rakummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi and Aparshakti Khurrana will also reprise their roles.



