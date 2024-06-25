'Stree 2' Teaser: She is Back in Chanderi Village, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao Starrer Horror Comedy Returns With New Challenge

'Stree', starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, was a breakout hit when it was released in 2018, marking a significant experiment in Hindi horror-comedy. Following its success at the box office, anticipation for its sequel, 'Stree 2', were roaming among fans. Recently, the makers revealed the first teaser of 'Stree 2', offering glimpses of key cast members Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, and Pankaj Tripathi. The teaser concludes with a mysterious glimpse of a woman, hinting at intriguing developments in the sequel.

In 'Stree 2', the storyline returns to Chanderi, where the entire village faces renewed terror from 'Stree'. The teaser opens with a statue of 'Stree' bearing the inscription 'O Stree Raksha Karna', setting the ominous tone. Shraddha Kapoor appears with a long braid just like herfirst film, sparking curiosity about her role in the sequel. The narrative is expected to delve deeper into Rajkummar Rao's character and his friends' efforts to confront the 'Stree' haunting the village once again. Additionally, audiences can anticipate a continuation of the endearing love story between Rajkummar and Shraddha's characters.

After watching teaser now fans are eagerly waiting for the trailer, which promises to reveal more about the plot and the enhanced visual effects (VFX) that were a highlight of the original film. 'Stree' grossed 25 crores against a budget of 14 crores, and 'Stree 2' is anticipated to surpass these figures, buoyed by heightened anticipation and enhanced production values. Moreover, the makers have hinted at a special surprise for the audience, adding to the excitement surrounding the film's release on August 15.